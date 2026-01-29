First Lorry Carrying Generators for Ukraine to Leave for Chernihiv Soon

Trencin, 29 January (TASR) - More than €700,000 has been raised in less than a week in Slovakia to purchase generators as part of the 'Heat for Ukraine' fundraiser.

The first batch of generators worth some €100,000 was loaded onto a lorry in Trencin on Thursday and will leave for Ukraine soon, said Stanislav Bielik, director of humanitarian organisation Adra, which is coordinating the purchase and transport of the generators.

Various types of generators will be sent to the city of Chernihiv to help provide electricity supplies for the civilian population and key infrastructure. The aid will continue for other towns and cities, and people can still participate in the fundraiser.

"We've taken on the responsibility of purchasing, arranging customs formalities, transporting and delivering the generators directly to the institutions that need them most. We'll personally accompany the humanitarian aid convoy and assist with the transport and handover so that we can document that a good deed has been accomplished for all our donors," explained Bielik.

The first lorry was loaded in the presence of Ukrainian Ambassador to Slovakia Myroslav Kastran. Several large and small generators can fit into one lorry, and they will serve hospitals, nursery schools, schools, water utilities and other institutions in Chernihiv in a few days. The entire region is in a critical condition, as constant power outages caused by Russian attacks are repeatedly paralysing it.

"We're witnessing how solidarity is being transformed into concrete actions and specific aid. Less than six days have passed since the launch of the 'Heat for Ukraine' fundraiser, and we've already loaded up the first lorry, which will deliver not only generators and powerful charging stations, but also hope to the city of Chernihiv. This result would be impossible without the incredible synergy demonstrated by Slovak civil society today," stressed the ambassador, adding that generators should also leave for Sumy region in the next few days.

According to Kastran, the energy equipment will allow hospitals, schools, public institutions and points of invincibility to function. "People and partners should be thanked for all this," he said.

The 'Heat for Ukraine' fundraiser is being organised by the Ukrainian Embassy in Slovakia in cooperation with partner NGOs.



