Flights from Bratislava Airport Suspended Due to Bomb Alert

Bratislava, July 31 (TASR) - Flights from Bratislava airport have been suspended due to the bomb alert on Wednesday, M.R. Stefanik Airport spokesperson Veronika Demovicova has told TASR, adding that Corendon Airlines didn't fly to Antalya, Turkey for example, as the airport is waiting for further instructions from the police.

According to Demovicova, arrivals at the airport haven't been suspended, but passengers on such flights are having to remain on the planes and wait for further instructions. "This applies to Smartwings arrivals from Marsa Alam and Mersa Matrouh (Egypt), Ryanair arrivals from Burgas (Bulgaria) and Alghero (Sardinia) and Mavi Gok arrivals from Antalya.

The spokesperson said that the whole terminal of Bratislava airport was evacuated due to a bomb alert at 8.40 a.m. on Wednesday. "The Emergency Medical Service operations centre (OS ZZS) received information from the police on a potential bomb threat at Bratislava airport. We're currently monitoring the situation," OS ZZS deputy spokesman Richard Boljesik has told TASR.



