MFA: Reconstruction of Slovak Embassy in London to Cost €6.5 mn

Bratislava, February 11 (TASR) – The building of Slovakia’s embassy in London will undergo a reconstruction that should take 24 months and cost €6.5 million (excluding VAT), TASR has learnt from the Foreign and European Affairs Ministry.“The reconstruction of the building of the Slovak Embassy in London is a long-term planned project that has reached this stage after almost five years. There’s need to stress that the volume of financial resources reflects the price reality in the United Kingdom and chiefly the fact that the firm to carry out the reconstruction will be selected after the general election,” said the ministry. The ministry started with the reconstruction’s preparation in 2015, but it gained the approval necessary for the reconstruction only in 2019.

The embassy’s building was built back in 1969 as a part of the complex of the then Czecho-Slovak diplomatic mission. It became a part of the property of the Slovak Republic by delimitation of the assets of the former Czecho-Slovak Federation in 1993. According to the ministry, the building is in poor technical condition and its technological equipment and infrastructure do not meet current technical criteria, showing a high failure and accident rate.

“No major repairs or reconstructions have been done in the building. The project involving the reconstruction of the Slovak Embassy in London is one of the ministry’s priority projects. Its aim is to ensure the complex’s comprehensive reconstruction so that suitable working, technical, hygienic and security conditions were met for the embassy’s optimal functioning,” stated the ministry.