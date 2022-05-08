Biden Expresses Support to Volunteers Helping Ukrainians in Kosice Crisis Centre

Kosice, May 8 (TASR) – First Lady of the United States Jill Biden expressed her support and respect to volunteers and representatives of the refugee crisis center in Kosice, whom she met during her visit to Slovakia on Sunday morning.

In addition to volunteers, Biden also talked to several Ukrainian refugees who were in the centre. She was interested in where they came from, what happened to their homes, or what they experience after coming to Slovakia. She spent about an hour in the centre and then she visited the primary school on Tomasikova Street, where two classes for Ukrainian students were recently established.

“This school is very helpful, it currently takes care of 60 children. At the same time Mrs. headteacher launched lessons in Slovak for Ukrainian parents who are in Kosice, helping them to adapt here in this way,” said Kosice mayor Jaroslav Polacek.

Strict security measures are in place in Kosice region in connection with the visit of the First Lady of the United States. Biden will end her Sunday agenda in eastern Slovakia by visiting the Vysne Nemecke border crossing with Ukraine.