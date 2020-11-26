Britain to Provide Slovakia with Grant for Fighting Coronavirus

Bratislava, November 26 (TASR) – The British Government will provide the Slovak Defence Ministry with materials worth €31,300 for helping the population in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, ministry spokesperson Martina Koval Kakascikova told TASR on Thursday.

“It’s not only an important gesture of help and solidarity, but also confirmation of exemplary and above-standard bilateral cooperation between the two countries,” said Defence Minister Jaroslav Nad (OLaNO). The materials should include medical supplies and technical equipment, germicidal radiators in particular.

The agreement was signed on Thursday by head of the ministry’s defence policy section Martin Sklenar and Deputy Head of Mission to the British Embassy in Bratislava Andrew Wells. “I believe that germicidal radiators will serve their purpose as well as possible,” added Sklenar.

The purchases should be carried out by Britain’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office and then presented as a gift to the Slovak Defence Ministry.