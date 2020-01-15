Caputova: 2020 Should Be Year of Reconciliation and Dialogue Between Countries

Bratislava, January 15 (TASR) – The year 2020 should be a year of reconciliation and dialogue between countries, said President Zuzana Caputova in her speech during a meeting with 79 ambassadors and chargé d’affaires and two representatives of international organisations working in accredited diplomatic missions in Slovakia who were invited to the Presidential Palace as part of New Year’s receptions by the head of state.

In her speech, Caputova mentioned the parliamentary election that will take place in Slovakia this year. “I hope the voice of polarisation and hate won’t succeed, even though it speaks out loud,” she said, believing that the new government will rule responsibly and will protect European and transatlantic values.

The president pointed out that 2019 showed its ugly face. “I’m sad to see how ignorance, vulgarity, aggression and manipulation grow in our communication and actions. This conflict has become a working method,” she stressed.

Caputova wants to appeal to the Slovaks not to lose their trust in institutions because “for every corrupt individual there are many honest judges, prosecutors and police officers”. The new government will also be responsible for ensuring that these institutions are strengthened and not further weakened, said the president.

According to her, reconstruction is also needed outside Slovakia. “I must prevent the spiral of aggression and violence that was most recently manifested in the Middle East. We must start reconstructing our security order,” said Caputova.