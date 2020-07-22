Caputova and Pahor: EU Summit Sent Message of Unity and Co-operation

Bratislava, July 22 (TASR) – One important message of the recent EU summit is the fact that the Union’s member-countries are able to unite and co-operate, concurred Slovak President Zuzana Caputova and her Slovenian counterpart Borut Pahor at a joint press conference in Bratislava on Wednesday.



Caputova and Pahor discussed the coronavirus outbreak and its effects, and bilateral co-operation, while they noted that Slovakia and Slovenia have friendly relations and common values.

The Slovak president called the results of the EU summit a piece of good news for Slovakia, stating that the grants and loans will help Slovakia to tackle the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic. She believes that it’s a historic opportunity to “reconstruct our economy, to make it greener, more modern and innovative”.

The Slovenian president also praised the results of the summit. “It isn’t only about money, but also belief and unity that we’ll do it together,” said Pahor.

Discussing tourism amid the coronavirus pandemic, Caputova described Slovenia as an inspiration in combining protection of nature and well developing tourism.

Apart from a private talk in the Presidential Garden, the two presidents are also set to open a Slovak-Slovenian business forum in Bratislava and lay wreaths at the Freedom Gate memorial in the borough of Devin commemorating those who were killed there while attempting to escape from communist Czechoslovakia to the West.