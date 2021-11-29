Caputova at V4 Summit: We’re Facing Many Crises, We Need to Unite

Budapest, November 29 (TASR) – The world is facing many crises, the world is changing, and the challenges that are increasing are more numerous and comprehensive; so there’s a need to unite, to cooperate in the spirit of the founders of the Visegrad Four (V4 – the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia), said Slovak President Zuzana Caputova at the summit of V4 presidents held in Budapest on Monday.



Caputova praised the agreement of the V4 presidents on an initiative calling on the people of their countries to be vaccinated against coronavirus. “We consider vaccination to be the only and best strategy to prevent serious illnesses,” she stressed.

On the issue of the security situation on the Polish-Belarusian border, Caputova said that the V4 presidents consider the abuse of refugees by the Belarusian regime to be absolutely unacceptable. She stated that the Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovakia have expressed their solidarity with Poland and offered assistance if needed.

“We’re talking about the protection of common borders within the European Union, we’re talking about the protection of borders within the North Atlantic Alliance,” added Caputova.

The presidents also discussed the presence of Russian troops on the border with Ukraine, the climate crisis, the economic challenges of the countries of the group from a global perspective, the spread of misinformation and the polarisation of societies.

Czech President Milos Zeman joined the talks via a video call.