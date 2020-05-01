Caputova: EU Should Pass Through Coronavirus Crisis Together

Bratislava, May 1 (TASR) – Each EU-member state should display good will to help other countries during the coronavirus crisis and pass through the crisis in co-operation with others, stated Slovak President Zuzana Caputova on a social network on Friday, the 16th anniversary of Slovakia’s accession to the EU.



“I believe that after the new government assumed office [in late March], consensus in our foreign policy – disturbed in recent years – will also be restored. It’s never been so evident that European policies directly concern us all so much,” said Caputova in reference to the coronavirus pandemic.