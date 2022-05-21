Caputova Visits CERN

Geneva, May 21 (TASR-correspondent) – Slovak President Zuzana Caputova, visiting the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) in Geneva on Saturday, invited its head Fabiola Gianotti, an Italian experimental particle physicist, to visit Slovakia.

According to the president, Gianotti praised the work of Slovak scientists working in the organisation and cooperation with Slovakia.

Caputova toured the world’s largest particle accelerator in the CERN underground. “I’m amazed to be right in the place where the most important experiments concerning the creation of our universe are being carried out,” she said, noting that CERN is a unique facility where many countries of the world work together.

In this regard, the president opined that science and research in Slovakia need to be better funded. She spoke to scientists, many of which have had at least some form of contact with Slovakia, such as university lecturers, for instance.

On Friday, Caputova and her Swiss counterpart Ignazio Cassis launched a business forum in Zurich. Cassis called the forum an opportunity for both Slovak and Swiss businesses that participated in the event.

Speaking of future technologies, the Swiss president made a mention of climate crisis and the need to stop it. “Let’s do more and let’s do it together,” he remarked.