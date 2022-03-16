CoFoE: EU and NATO Membership Ensures Our Prosperity and Security, Says Laurencik

Bratislava, March 16 (TASR) – Membership of the European Union (EU) and the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) is the most effective way to ensure Slovakia’s prosperity and security, Parliamentary Vice-chair Milan Laurencik told an event held as part of the Conference on the Future of Europe (CoFoE) in Bratislava.

“Due to the tense atmosphere in the world and in Europe, it is important to recall where do we belong and how do we envision our future,” stated Laurencik.

According to Laurencik, the EU and NATO membership can be viewed as the basic framework for formulating foreign-policy strategies and recommendations for Slovakia’s foreign and European policy.

“It expresses our geopolitical anchor, strengthens our foreign-political influence and is the most effective way to ensure the prosperity and security of Slovakia,” he added.

Laurencik misses a domestic-political debate about what sort of EU is the most acceptable for Slovakia. “This results in the problematic identification of the Slovak population with the EU and the perception of the EU and Brussels as a distant or foreign player,” he explained.