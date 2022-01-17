CoFoE: EU Parliament to Discuss Recommendations from Two Civic Panels in January

Strasbourg, January 17 (TASR) – The second and third civic panels of the Conference on the Future of Europe (CoFoE) will submit their recommendations to the European Parliament at a plenary session in January 21-22, an initiative called Conference Observatory reported on its website on Monday.

The initiative has been tasked with monitoring and assessing CoFoE.

The second panel dealt with European democracy, values and the law, the rule of law and security, whereas the third panel focused on climate change, environment and health.