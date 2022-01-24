CoFoE: European Commission to Consider Recommendations to Amend EU Treaties

Brussels/Strasbourg, January 24 (TASR) – Recommendations from EU citizens are at the “heart of the process” of the Conference on the Future of Europe (CoFoE), and if their recommendations establish the need to change EU treaties, the European Commission will support this in line with its legislative role, European Commission Vice-president for Democracy and Demography Dubravka Suica told the Euractiv website after the end of the CoFoE plenary session held in Strasbourg in January 21-22.

“The reason why we organised this Conference is to listen to our citizens. We see there is a gap between policymakers and the people. It isn’t enough to wait four or five years to see what the public thinks. We haven’t decided yet, but we’re considering at least keeping the multilingual digital platform as a permanent tool. People need a space in which to interact with policymakers,” said Suica.