CoFoE: Hojsik Believes EU Should Focus on Green Policies More

Bratislava/Brussels, March 5 (TASR) – Proposals by civic panels in the Conference on the Future of Europe (CoFoE) on the protection of the environment and climate clearly signal policies on which the EU should place its emphasis in the future, MEP Martin Hojsik (Progressive Slovakia/Renew Europe) told TASR on Wednesday (March 2).



“These proposals signal clearly the way we should be headed and what to fight for. In my book, it’s hands-down the saving of the climate and the just shift to the green economy,” declared the MEP.

The MEP would also like to see Slovakia more involved in the CoFoE, as interest declared in it and the EU policies in surveys in Slovakia has remained rather low. “That’s a challenge we must deal with,” he claimed.