CoFoE: Kyriakides: Recommendations of EU Citizens Essential for Strong EHU

Brussels, January 22 (TASR) – European Commissioner for Health and Food Safety Stella Kyriakides stated on Friday that a European Health Union (EHU) should put people and their recommendations first. According to Kyriakides, the COVID-19 pandemic has shown that EU citizens “expect much more from the EU in the area of health”.

Kyriakides attended a meeting of the health working group of the Conference on the Future of Europe (CoFoE) on Friday. The conference provides EU citizens with a platform to express their ideas and suggestions regarding the future of the EU.

“Their ideas and recommendations are essential for a strong European Health Union that puts people first and delivers on its promises,” the commissioner wrote on Twitter.

The CoFoE brings together four citizens’ panels, which will present their recommendations to European institutions at the end of the conference. Health matters are discussed by the third CoFoE panel, which has also addressed bolstering the powers of EU health agencies.

The European Commission took the first steps towards setting up a European Health Union (EHU) in November 2021, tabling a set of proposals to ensure better preparedness and faster responses during current and possible future health crises.