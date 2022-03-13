CoFoE: Lexmann Underlines Green Transformation and Digitisation

Brussels/Bratislava, March 12 (TASR) – With respect to topics debated in the Conference on the Future of Europe (CoFoE), Slovak MEP Miriam Lexmann (KDH/EPP) underlined the green transformation, digitisation and the raising of awareness about the EU as important, although she disagrees with the recommendation to set up a single pan-European constituency for European Parliament elections.

Lexmann’s attention was drawn particularly to two recommendations in fields she is personally active in. “The first is the emphasis that the green transformation must go hand-in-hand with social protection of workers – to this category I would also add small- and mid-sized businesses. The second (recommendation) deals with digitisation and calls for the protection of workers from illegal monitoring during worktime and discrimination by algorithms,” she added.

The MEP objects to the recommendation supporting the single pan-European election constituency, as that would silence voices of small countries in the European Parliament.