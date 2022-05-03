CoFoE: Most Political EP Factions Support Final Plenary Recommendations

Strasbourg, May 3 (TASR-correspondent) – The plenary of the Conference on the Future of Europe (CoFoE) closed last weekend by adopting final proposals, TASR learnt on Tuesday.

The European Parliament’s (EP) delegation supported the CoFoE plenary’s proposals and announced its intention to launch EU reforms.



The final plenary session of the Conference on the Future of Europe, which was held on Friday and Saturday (April 29-30) in the European Parliament in Strasbourg reached a consensus on the final recommendations.

The plenary adopted 49 proposals covering more than 300 measures to be achieved in nine broad thematic areas.

The plenary participants relied on 178 recommendations of national panel discussions and events and four thematic European citizens’ panels, as well as 43,734 contributions to 16,274 ideas that were recorded on the multilingual digital platform.

Parliament adopted its indicative summary of positions on the plenary’s proposals in each of the nine thematic areas: climate change and the environment; health; a stronger economy, social justice and jobs; the EU in the world; values ​​and rights, rule of law, security; digital transformation; European democracy; migration; and education, culture, youth and sport.

Speakers from five political groups representing a large majority of MEPs – the European People’s Party, the Socialists & Democrats, the Liberals, the Greens as well as the left-wing group – agreed that the proposals were a great political success. The political faction that disagreed with the summary of the CoFoE plenary recommendations – European Conservatives and Reformists (ECRs) – announced at the end of the plenary on Saturday that it was leaving the conference. Similarly, MEPs from the Eurosceptic Identity and Democracy Party (ID) said the plenary’s final proposals don’t reflect public opinion in the EU and therefore didn’t support them.