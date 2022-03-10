CoFoE Plenary to Evaluate Final Messages of Last Two Citizens’ Panels

Strasbourg, March 10 (TASR-correspondent) – The EU’s position in the world, migration, economy, social justice, employment, culture, youth, sport and digital transformation will be discussed by participants in a plenary of the Conference on the Future of Europe (CoFoE) in Strasbourg on March 11 and 12, TASR learnt on Thursday.



Plenary participants, who will meet in the European Parliament (EP), have the task of evaluating the final results and recommendations of the last two citizens’ panels.

The European citizens’ panel on the EU’s position in the world and migration had its last meeting in Maastricht, the Netherlands between February 11-13, and made 40 final recommendations.

Another 48 recommendations on how Europe should work were presented by a citizens’ panel on the stronger economy, social justice and jobs, education, culture, youth, sport and digital transformation, which finalised its work in Dublin between February 25-27.

These and other recommendations on the same topics, which arose from the national panel discussions of the citizens of some EU member states and which resonated on the multilingual digital platform, will be presented and discussed during the next plenary of the conference in the European Parliament.

The situation in Ukraine, which is facing an invasion by Russian troops, is expected to be discussed with the participation of Ukrainian citizens.