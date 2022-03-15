CoFoE: Sandro Gozi Could Imagine Supranational Slates in EP Elections

Strasbourg/Bratislava, March 14 (TASR-correspondent) – EU citizens have called for the direct election of European-wide political parties in their recommendations as part of the Conference on the Future of Europe (CoFoE), Italian MEP and head of the Union of European Federalists (UEF) Sandro Gozi has pointed out at the CoFoE plenary in Strasbourg.



“European parties are not real parties yet because they lack legitimacy, as European citizens have never voted for them in general and direct elections. They are confederations of national parties without any influence on the entities that make them up,” he said, referring to the recommendations of EU citizens.

According to them, in the first phase, it would be possible to elect half of the MEPs via European political parties, and all MEPs in the second phase. Gozi claims that the introduction of supranational lists is a necessary first step towards creating a European political and civic space and is the first response to citizens’ demands from the conference.

According to him, supranational lists of candidates would give essence to a real European democracy, which needs supranational political and civic entities with real democratic legitimacy.

Gozi pointed out that the agreement on reform of European electoral law reached by the main pro-European political groups represented in the EP was a “historic moment” for the European Union. He added that the 2024 elections to the European Parliament could, for the first time, witness the introduction of supranational lists, with 28 MEPs elected via such a list of candidates.