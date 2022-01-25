CoFoE: Stronger EMA Needed to Be Ready for Future Challenges, Claims Stefanec

Strasbourg/Bratislava, January 25 (TASR) – We can only effectively resolve a sudden shortage of medicines or medical devices by cooperating, as was shown during the COVID-19 pandemic, reads a statement by Slovak MEP Ivan Stefanec provided by the European Parliament’s (EP) press department.

Stefanec was reacting to the EP’s decision to support strengthening the powers of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) last Thursday (January 20).

“If we are to be prepared for future health crises or pandemics, we need to build an real European Health Union and thus strengthen the EMA,” stated Stefanec.

Health care in the EU is one of the issues dealt with by the Conference on the Future of Europe (CoFoE), through which EU citizens can express their comments and opinions on the future of the EU. One part of the CoFoE is made up of four citizens’ panels that submit their recommendations to EU institutions. The third citizens’ panel included strengthening the powers of the European Medicines Agency in its recommendations.

The citizens’ panels will present their recommendations to the European Parliament. They will later be included in the final report to be prepared by the CoFoE Executive Board in the spring of 2022.