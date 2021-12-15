CoFoE: ZMOS Maps Course of Discussions, Will Be Interested in Conclusions

Bratislava, December 15 (TASR) – The Slovak Towns and Villages Association (ZMOS) is mapping the course of discussions at the Conference on the Future of Europe (CoFoE), head of the ZMOS Office Michal Kalinak told TASR on Wednesday.

According to the ZMOS, the extent to which the conclusions adopted in the individual thematic sections reflect the limited possibilities as well as the legitimate requirements of Slovak towns and municipalities will also be crucial for further development.

The ZMOS is monitoring the course of CoFoE also because it is the only local government organisation in Slovakia that is a member of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities. “We’re also active in the European Committee of the Regions. The ZMOS also implements projects aimed at building the Municipal V4 brand and also within the transfer of experience in relation to cities and municipalities in Ukraine,” said Kalinak.

CoFoE discusses topics such as the climate crisis, the environment, health, a stronger economy, social policy, migration, education, digital transformation and the rule of law. ZMOS described these topics as extremely important, as they reflect trends. “It is necessary to prepare for them as well as possible in terms of the needs and capabilities of countries and local government,” said the ZMOS Office head.