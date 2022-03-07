Czech Army Sends Soldiers to Slovakia to Help Refugees from Ukraine

Bratislava/Prague, March 7 (TASR) – The Czech army has sent soldiers to Slovakia to build a base to provide humanitarian aid to refugees from Ukraine, TASR learnt from spokeswoman for the General Staff of Czech Armed Forces Magdalena Dvorakova on Monday.



“When one of our closest allies asked us for help, we didn’t have to think long. We immediately complied with the Slovak request and showed that we’re united within NATO,” said Czech Defence Minister Jana Cernochova.

Czech soldiers will set up a camp with a capacity of 400 people near Liptovsky Mikulas (Zilina region), the Czech Army added on Twitter.

The Czech Defence Ministry’s press department specified that two groups of military vehicles had started from Pardubice and Lipnik nad Becvou. Logistics material – especially tents, social containers and power generators – were provided by supply battalions from Pardubice, Lipnik nad Becvou and Klatovy.

The presence of 50 Czech soldiers with equipment in Slovakia for the purpose of humanitarian aid was approved by the Slovak Government earlier on Monday.