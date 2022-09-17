Defence Minister Nad Receives Transatlantic Award in Ostrava

Bratislava/Ostrava, September 17 (TASR) – Slovak Defence Minister Jaroslav Nad (OLaNO) received the Czech and Slovak Transatlantic Award on the sidelines of the NATO Days in Ostrava on Friday (September 16), Defence Ministry spokesperson Martina Koval Kakascikova told TASR on Saturday.

Nad on this occasion emphasized that the professional security and foreign-political community positively perceives the Slovak Defence Ministry’s job in building defence and security relations between Slovakia and the Czech Republic and in firmly anchoring Slovakia’s membership in NATO and in the EU.

“I am truly honoured and I really appreciate it. Last but not least, I am grateful for the recognition of our efforts in supporting Ukraine. Together with our colleagues at the ministry, we will continue to do our best to keep Slovakia safe and to help our friends with all our might, exactly like they helped us in our national uprising against Nazism,” stated Nad.

The Czech and Slovak Transatlantic Award is bestowed twice a year – during the GLOBSEC international security conference and during the NATO Days in Ostrava – to personalities who have made a significant contribution to strengthening transatlantic ties, peace, prosperity and stability in the Euro-Atlantic area.

The list of laureates of the Czech and Slovak Transatlantic Awards includes, for example, former US secretary of state Madeleine Albright, former NATO chief Anders Fogh Rasmussen, Swedish ex-premier Carl Bildt, former Czech foreign affairs minister Karel Schwarzenberg and former Slovak foreign affairs minister and MEP Eduard Kukan.