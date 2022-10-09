Defence Ministry: Two More Zuzana 2 Howitzers Safely Delivered to Ukraine

Bratislava, October 9 (TASR) – Ukraine’s defence against Russia’s aggression has been strengthened on Sunday by two more Slovak-made Zuzana 2 self-propelled howitzers, spokeswoman for the Defence Ministry Martina Koval Kakascikova told TASR on Sunday, adding that in total, Ukraine already has six pieces manufactured by state-owned joint-stock company Konstrukta Defence, which were delivered under a commercial contract.



“Our support for Ukraine is real, effective and targeted. We’ve provided the country with a key and really high-quality self-propelled and autonomous artillery system capable of providing effective fire, which, in this case will help save the lives, and the existence of an independent and sovereign Ukraine,” Defence Minister Jaroslav Nad (OLaNO) said following a safe delivery, adding that the international community, including Slovakia, is determined to continue to help.

In addition to the meeting of orders for the supply of eight Zuzana self-propelled howitzers as part of the contract for commercial sale, Konstrukta Defence will manufacture another 16 Zuzana howitzers for Ukraine, which will be financed jointly by Denmark, Germany and Norway.