EP Sending Mission to Slovakia in Response to Double Homophobic Murder

Brussels, October 21 (TASR-correspondent) – MEPs from the Democracy, Rule of Law and Fundamental Rights Monitoring Group (DRFMG) on Friday approved a plan to send a mission to Slovakia in response to the recent hate-fuelled murders of two young people from the LGBTQI+ community in Bratislava, Slovak MEP Vladimir Bilick (Together) told TASR on the same day.

Bilcik, who is a permanent member of the European Parliament’s DRFMG monitoring group, specified that the EP mission in Slovakia wants to familiarise itself with the background and context of this hate-inspired crime and discuss specific steps with the relevant Slovak authorities aimed at combating hate and protecting the LGBTIQ+ community and other vulnerable groups.

The MEPs intend to discuss in Slovakia the most appropriate involvement of European institutions in the fight against hatred in the public space and the radicalisation of young people online.

“European institutions are also Slovak institutions – and back during the investigation into the murders of journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiancée Martina Kusnirova, we saw how important cooperation between our police officers within Europol is. I believe that this time as well we’ll find ways in which European institutions can be helpful in order to prevent radicalisation online better together, and above all to allow people from the LGBTIQ+ community to feel safe in Slovakia,” said Bilcik.

The DRFMG monitoring group’s role is to monitor the observance of fundamental rights, democracy and the rule of law in the European Union.