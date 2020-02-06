Ersek: Transport Ministry Cleared Chinese Aircraft to Land in Bratislava

Bratislava, February 6 (TASR) – The Ministry of Transport and Construction granted a permission to land in Slovakia to a Chinese aircraft that is supposed to pick up coronavirus-related humanitarian aid, minister Arpad Ersek (Most-Hid) announced at a press conference on Thursday.

The permission was given on the condition that the crew will stay aboard the aircraft throughout its stay in Slovakia.

The aircraft is scheduled to land at the M.R. Stefanik Bratislava Airport on Friday (February 7) around 8.00 A.M. It is expected to stay on the tarmac until 8 P.M.

According to Ersek, the humanitarian aid will be loaded up onto the aircraft under strict security measures and oversight by Slovak health officers. “At a maximum, a pilot might be allowed to leave the aircraft for the duration necessary to visually inspect the aircraft from outside prior to takeoff,” claimed the minister.

The Chinese aircraft asked for permission to perform a flight from Shanghai to Bratislava and subsequently Beijing to pick up a humanitarian aid to combat the outbreak of coronavirus. According to the Transport Ministry, the humanitarian aid is provided by a group of Slovak businesses.