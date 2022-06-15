EU Commissioner Kyriakides: We Want to Limit Pesticide Use, CoFoE Demands This

Brussels, June 15 (TASR) – The European Commission will soon be presenting new EU rules to change the use of pesticides, said European Commissioner for Health and Food Safety Stella Kyriakides following a meeting of the EU Council for Agriculture and Fisheries on Monday (June 13), referring to demands that came out of the Conference on the Future of Europe (CoFoE).

Kyriakides stressed that the proposal isn’t about banning the use of pesticides but about avoiding their use in situations in which they aren’t necessary, especially where there are alternatives. “In other words, we need to stop the overuse of pesticides,” she stated.

“It’s about protecting human health, the environment and biodiversity,” emphasised the EU commissioner.

“Our citizens have expressed themselves very clearly; they want pesticides to be used less. Several successful European citizens’ initiatives have emerged for this purpose, and we heard this repeatedly at the CoFoE as well,” said Kyriakides.

She warned that idleness in this area might put food safety and the EU population’s health at serious risk.