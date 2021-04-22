Fico on Expulsion of Russian Diplomats: Slovak Gov’t Composed of US Agents

Bratislava, April 22 (TASR) – The opposition Smer-SD party on Thursday called on the Slovak Government to present without any delay reasons for the expulsion of three Russian diplomats as announced earlier in the day.



Parliamentary Vice-chairman Juraj Blanar (Smer-SD) at the same time stated that his party will initiate an extraordinary session of the parliamentary foreign affairs committee to discuss the issue.

“Smer-SD rejects the manners presented today by the one-sided uncritical prime minister, foreign minister and defence minister. They today displayed their long-standing anti-Russian sentiments in full,” said Blanar. He noted that the EU hasn’t adopted any joint attitude on the Czech-Russian rift and Slovakia is the only country apart from the Czech Republic to engage in expelling Russian diplomats over the explosion in a Czech ammunition warehouse with Russia’s alleged involvement in 2014.

Smer chief Robert Fico, a former three-times prime minister, said that this move confirms that the Slovak Government is composed of US agents.

Slovakia will expel three Russian diplomats in response to the blast in Vrbetice, the Czech Republic, Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger (OLANO) announced on Thursday in the company of Foreign Minister Ivan Korcok (an SaS nominee) and Defence Minister Jaroslav Nad (OLANO). The Russians were asked to leave Slovakia within seven days.