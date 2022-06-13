German Chancellor Scholz Receives Slovak Premier Heger in Berlin

Berlin, June 13 (TASR) – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz received in Berlin Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger (OLaNO), TASR learnt on Monday.



This is the first bilateral visit at the level of heads of government after four years.

Representatives of the countries are holding talks at the headquarters of the Federal Chancellery, and will also have a working dinner. Among other things, they are expected to address energy and security issues.

During his working trip to Berlin, the Slovak premier also visited the German Council on Foreign Relations and laid flowers at the Berlin Wall Memorial.

Heger is set to return to Slovakia on Monday night.