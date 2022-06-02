Globsec: Zelenskyy Asked for More Arms and Seventh Package of Sanctions

Bratislava, June 2 (TASR) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday at the Globsec 2022 Bratislava Forum via tele-bridge stressed the importance of a unified approach of European countries against Russia and also called for an increase in arms supplies to Ukraine and appealed to the European Union to draw up a seventh package of sanctions against Russia, TASR learnt on the same day.



According to Zelenskyy, the Russian invasion of Ukraine also has an impact on various areas of the economy, food security, the environment and migration. “Any division in Europe is an opportunity for Russia to continue its fighting policy,” he warned.

Zelenskyy thanked all countries that send weapons and money to Ukraine or help with other measures. “The supply of arms needs to be increased because it is on the battlefield in Ukraine that it is being decided whether freedom in Europe will be preserved for all,” he said.

The Ukrainian president opines that the main purpose of the EU sanctions is not only to cause damage to Russia but also to bring Europe to independence from Russia, especially in the field of energy, pointing to the fact that the EU had recently agreed on a sixth package of sanctions against Russia, which also includes restrictions on Russian oil imports.

According to him, the unity of Ukraine will be strengthened by granting the status of a candidate country of the European Union and later also full membership in the EU.

Zelenskyy also pointed to the Russian blockade of Ukrainian ports, which he said could lead to a shortage and rising prices of basic foodstuffs in many countries. “If we don’t prevent this, there will be political chaos in Africa and Asia leading to a migration crisis in Europe,” he warned, pointing to the risk of protests in European countries.