Government Greenlights Humanitarian Aid for Coronavirus-ravaged Italy

Bratislava, April 14 (TASR) – The Government on Tuesday agreed that it’ll provide humanitarian aid to Italy, allocating €250,000 for this purpose.

“I consider it a response for a country that finds itself in an immense emergency situation. The entire Italian nation is experiencing a huge trauma and I find it natural that we’ll try to help within our options,” stated Foreign Affairs Minister Ivan Korcok (a Freedom and Solidarity/SaS nominee).

The aid could include sending medical personnel, providing or lending medical and protective items or placing Italian patients in Slovak medical facilities with free capacity. “All the mentioned options will be thoroughly considered based on the current requirements from Italy as well as Slovakia’s real options and needs,” stated the Foreign Affairs Ministry.