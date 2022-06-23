Heger: Slovakia to Support Granting Candidate Status to Ukraine and Moldova

Brussels, June 23 (TASR-correspondent) – Slovakia is set to support granting candidate status to Ukraine and Moldova, while at the same time it’ll support Georgia’s European perspectives, Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger (OLaNO) stated before the EU summit in Brussels on Thursday.

The premier noted that the European Commission’s recommendation also speaks clearly in favour of granting candidate status to Ukraine and Moldova, which is, however, linked to significant reforms. As for Georgia, later granting of the same status would also entail reform moves.

“All this will be discussed. In general, I think that there is a consensus when it comes to Ukraine. And that is the most important thing now, because it is a war-torn country,” Heger remarked.

The prime minister added that Ukraine is a key and strategic partner for Slovakia, both in terms of economic development and security. Heger said that at this stage no one dares to estimate how long the accession process would take Ukraine, adding that it’s important that the country doesn’t stop its efforts and steps up its reform pace.