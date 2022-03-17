Heger: Slovakia Willing to Provide Armaments, if It Won’t Jeopardise Own Defence

Bratislava, March 17 (TASR) – The Slovak Government is willing to provide its military equipment to Ukraine, but this is contingent on the premise that Slovakia won’t jeopardise its own national defence and security, Prime Minister Eduard Heger (OLaNO) reported on a social network following his meeting with US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin in Bratislava on Thursday.

The Prime Minister underlined that he is grateful for the commitment of allies to bolster the security of Slovakia. He added that military equipment from the United States will arrive to Slovakia within the next few days.

Heger and Austin discussed also the aid for Ukraine that has been and will continue to be provided by Slovakia. “We need to do our utmost to prevent Ukraine from falling into the hands of Vladimir Putin,” added Heger.

Austin assured Heger that Slovakia has a strong ally in the USA and if Slovakia is attacked, the USA will instantly come to the rescue and protect the Slovak people. “At the time when Russia has aggressively attacked our eastern neighbour, these words are of extreme importance,” said Heger.