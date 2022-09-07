Heger to Visit Italy on Thursday

Bratislava, September 7 (TASR) – Prime Minister Eduard Heger (OLaNO) is set to visit Italy on Thursday to meet his Italian counterpart Mario Draghi, TASR has learnt from the Government Office.

The two premiers will discuss the energy crisis in Europe, possible solutions to it and diversifying energy sources. After the meeting, Heger is expected to take the floor at the LUISS Guido Carli University in Rome to speak about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

According to the Government Office, Heger’s visit was originally supposed to last two days, but given the political situation in Slovakia, the premier has decided to drop the second day.

Heger will be accompanied by a delegation of Slovak businessmen, including representatives of state-run gas utility SPP.