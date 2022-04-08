Heger Welcomes EC President’s Initiative to Form European Investigation Teams

Kiev, April 8 (TASR) – On Friday afternoon, a delegation led by European Commission (EC) President Ursula von der Leyen, including Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger (OLaNO) and EU head of diplomacy Josep Borrell, visited the town of Bucha, where dozens of dead bodies of civilians were discovered, TASR reports based on the premier’s post on a social network.



In this context, Heger welcomes the initiative of the EC president who wants to set up European investigation teams.

According to Prime Minister Heger, Bucha is a monument to Russian barbarism and “we mustn’t allow” President Vladimir Putin to continue his war crimes against the Ukrainian people.

“I’ve visited today the town of Bucha, which is only a few tens of kilometres from Kiev. The Russian army occupied it for about a month and after its liberation the whole world learnt the terrifying facts about the Russian aggression. A devastated town and dozens of dead civilians who were murdered in a cruel manner. I’ve also seen mass graves and I won’t exaggerate at all if I say that this view shook me deeply,” the Slovak premier wrote on the social network.

Eduard Heger added that war crimes must be justly punished and Slovakia will help ensure that all “war atrocities” are investigated.