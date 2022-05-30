Hojsik: CoFoE Has Shown That EU Should Be Heading towards Saving Climate

Brussels, May 30 (TASR) – The ambitious climate and nature proposals made during the Conference on the Future of Europe (CoFoE) send a clear signal to the European Parliament on where European institutions should be heading – towards saving the climate and a fair transition to a green economy, Slovak MEP Martin Hojsik has told TASR.

“I believe that it is these proposals that the European Parliament will be able to implement in the form of reforms,” he said.

EU citizens had an opportunity to have their say on the future direction of the EU and propose changes via the CoFoE as of May of last year until May 2022. At the end of April, the plenary of the conference adopted 49 proposals covering more than 300 measures.

According to Hojsik, the CoFoE has brought a new perspective to European politics. “The bottom-up approach shows that Europe is still true to its democratic values,” he opined.

The MEP noted that implementing some of the proposals would require adjusting the EU’s basic treaties. “The recommendations propose a revision of some of the basic treaties, and our duty now is not to let people down,” he stressed.

The MEP also praised the CoFoE‘s emphasis on four citizens’ panels, in which a total of 800 citizens from EU-member states took part in the debate on the future of the EU. “I think it was very important that people from all over Europe had a chance to have their say, across various social groups,” said Hojsík. “However, I see the lack of involvement or representation of the Roma community as a negative,” the MEP added.