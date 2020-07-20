Klus: Diplomacy Doing Utmost to Have UK Clear Slovakia as ‘Safe’

Brussels/Bratislava, July 20 (TASR-correspondent) – Slovakia is on the right track to be reclassified by the United Kingdom as a COVID-19 safe country, Foreign and European Affairs Ministry state secretary Martin Klus (SaS) stated in Brussels on Monday.

Klus is part of the Prime Minister Igor Matovic’s (OLaNO) delegation present at the ongoing summit of European leaders on the EU recovery plan.

The state secretary pointed out that a consilium of British epidemiologists is to meet on July 23 and will re-evaluate also the situation in Slovakia. He added that Slovak diplomacy has done all it could, as foreign minister Ivan Korcok (SaS nominee) talked with his British counterpart Dominic Raab by telephone and discussions were held also with the British Embassy in Bratislava.

“We furnished them with all data related to Slovakia and now can only hope for the best. According to unofficial information at our disposal, the fact that we put the United Kingdom on the green list of countries has also helped,” claimed Klus, who pointed out that the last say falls to epidemiologists, however.