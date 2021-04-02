Korcok: 340,000 Slovaks to Be Vaccinated with Pfizer Six Months Early

Bratislava, April 2 (TASR) – Slovakia will receive 680,587 doses of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines within the next three months, six months ahead of the original schedule, TASR learnt from the Foreign and European Affairs Ministry press department on Friday.

Chief of Slovak diplomacy Ivan Korcok (SaS nominee) underlined that 340,000 Slovaks will be protected from COVID-19 with the registered vaccine six months ahead of the plan, the result of a show of solidarity by 19 EU-member states with Slovakia, which found itself in arrears in ordering the vaccine.

“We thank them for this and will remember it when others turn to us asking for solidarity,” said Korcok.

Korcok emphasised that the earlier arrival of the vaccines in Slovakia will become a reality partly by virtue of the efforts of Slovak diplomats, as this vaccine is much sought-after in the EU. The minister praised the work of the diplomats, who don’t talk much, but “are all the more active, and this is an example of what diplomacy does for the benefit of Slovakia”.

Korcok in particular thanked Slovak Ambassador to the EU Petra Vargova, colleagues from Slovakia’s Permanent Representation to the EU as well as Prime Minister Eduard Heger’s (OLaNO) advisor Lubica Karvasova.