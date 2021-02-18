Korcok Asks Germany for Exception for Freight Transport Drivers

Bratislava, February 18 (TASR) – Slovak Foreign Affairs Minister Ivan Korcok (a SaS nominee) asked Germany for an exception for freight transport drivers who are obliged to show a negative test certificate not older than 48 hours when entering Germany, Foreign Affairs Ministry’s press department told TASR following Korcok’s talks with his counterparts from the Czech Republic, Austria and Germany on Thursday.

Korcok, together with foreign affairs ministers of the Czech Republic and Austria voiced to German Foreign Affairs Minister Heiko Maas their concern about measures taken by Germany, which are endangering supply chains. “We all understand worries about spread of new mutations of coronavirus across Europe. However, we must strive to take only such measures that don’t disrupt supply chains and allow the agreed-upon Green Lanes to work in order to ensure smooth movement of goods,” said Korcok following the talks initiated by himself.

Korcok stated that it’s practically impossible for Slovak hauliers to adhere to the German authorities’ requirement regarding a negative test certificate not older than 48 hours and asked his German counterpart for an exemption for transit transport via Germany, or at least for extension of this deadline to 72 hours.

The ministers concurred on the need to be cautious in the current pandemic situation, however, it’s also important to seek solutions to preserve functioning of the single market and to avoid unbearable traffic situations on borders.