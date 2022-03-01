Korcok: EU Ready to Help in Addressing Situation on Slovak-Ukrainian Border

Bratislava, March 1 (TASR) – Refugee crisis on the border with Ukraine was high on the agenda of the talks between Foreign Affairs Minister Ivan Korcok (a Freedom and Solidarity/SaS nominee) and European Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson on Tuesday, TASR has learnt from the ministry’s communication department.

They agreed that the EU must be prepared to respond to Russia’s aggression in a united and resolute manner and that the Union must provide Ukraine with political and material support, including humanitarian aid.

“The Slovak Government has taken a number of steps to manage the influx of refugees as well as possible. However, we are facing an unprecedented wave in the current situation, so I am glad that the EU and member states are ready to help us,” stated Korcok.

According to Korcok, Slovakia has identified the requirements for material and humanitarian aid and activated the EU Civil Protection Mechanism to obtain them. At the same time he praised a nationwide ‘mobilization’ in an effort to help Ukrainians.

“I am proud that the help is provided by the whole of Slovakia – state institutions, NGOs, private companies and a huge number of donors and volunteers from the ranks of ordinary people,” said Korcok. In this connection he informed Commissioner Johansson about the humanitarian aid that Slovakia is sending to Ukraine.