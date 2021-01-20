Korcok: EU-US Relations to Significantly Improve with President Biden in Office

Bratislava, January 20 (TASR) – The relationship between the European Union (EU) and the USA will significantly improve with new US President Joe Biden assuming his post, Slovak Foreign Affairs Minister Ivan Korcok (a Freedom and Solidarity/SaS nominee) said during the cabinet session on Wednesday, adding the relationship hasn’t been developing well up to now.

“In recent times, and not only during the tenure of President Donald Trump, the United States and Europe have moved away from each other. We, unfortunately, started to live in such distant worlds – Americans in theirs and we in ours,” noted Korcok.

The minister expects the co-operation between the United States and the EU to develop in four most important areas, including economics and trade. “Let’s not forget that the USA and the EU are the biggest economic blocks in the world. “Together we create a huge economic space and here I see a chance to return to the agenda of economic and trade co-operation, as this is how jobs are created,” stated Korcok. The second area is the responsibility towards climate and the USA’s return to the Paris Climate Agreement. The next one is defence and security and the last one is co-creation of the partnership with China.

Korcok views the nominations for top political posts in the USA as good news as well. He pointed to the fact that the USA and Europe bear the responsibility for how the world looks. Therefore, they cannot afford mutual tension between each other, he added.