Korcok Expresses Support to Czechs over Expelling Russian Embassy Staff

Bratislava, April 18 (TASR) – Slovakia supports the diplomatic moves made by the Czech Republic as well as all measures to ensure the safety of Czech citizens in connection with the findings concerning the circumstances of the explosion in the Vrbetice ammunition depot, which probably involved Russian agents, Slovak Foreign Affairs Minister Ivan Korcok (a Freedom and Solidarity/SaS nominee) posted on Facebook on Sunday following his phone call with his Czech counterpart Jan Hamacek.



The Czech Republic announced on Saturday the expulsion of 18 employees of the Russian embassy in Prague, who were identified as secret service officers. The reason was the suspicion of the involvement of the Russian military intelligence officers in the explosion of the ammunition depots in the village of Vrbetice in Zlin Region in October and December 2014.

According to Korcok, these events “confirm the long-term findings of our intelligence services that our countries are also the target of operations aimed against their security and stability”. Korcok also wrote that he’ll express Slovakia’s support to the Czech Republic in person at the meeting of EU foreign ministers set to take place on Monday, April 19.

Slovak President Zuzana Caputova has expressed her support to the Czech Government on Sunday in connection with the suspicions of a connection between the Russian intelligence services and the explosion in the Vrbetice ammunition depot, TASR learnt from spokesperson for the head of state Martin Strizinec on the same day. Slovakia is closely monitoring the alleged subversive activities led by foreign actors that resulted in the loss of lives and huge damage in Vrbetice,” said Caputova.

Czech Premier Andrej Babis has my “full support” for the decision to expel 18 employees of the Russian Embassy in Prague in connection with the 2014 explosion in the Vrbetice ammunition depot, Prime Minister Eduard Heger (OLaNO) tweeted on Sunday. “During my recent visit to Prague, I made it clear that the Czech Republic is our closest ally in the EU and NATO. Slovakia will always stand by the side of the Czech Republic – whenever necessary,” stressed Heger.