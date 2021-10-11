Korcok in Kazakhstan: Mutual Trade Fails to Reflect Level of Our Relations

Nursultan, October 11 (TASR) – High level of relations between Slovakia and Kazakhstan is not sufficiently reflected in the field of trade, Slovak Foreign Affairs Minister Ivan Korcok said during his visit to Kazakhstan on Monday, TASR has learnt from the ministry’s communication department.

“Kazakstan is our important partner in Central Asia and it can serve Slovak entrepreneurs as their gateway to other countries in this important region. However, the high level of bilateral relations fails to be sufficiently reflected mutual trade. We need more particular results with a direct impact on job creation,” stated Korcok.

The Slovak delegation included a large group of Slovak entrepreneurs who were establishing new business contacts at the Slovak-Kazakh Business Forum. “Direct personal contacts are exactly what our economic relationship needs to become more vital and dynamic,” Korcok said at the forum’s opening and invited Kazakh businessmen to a similar event in Slovakia.

During his visit to the country, Korcok held talks with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Chamber of Deputies Chair Nurlan Nigmatulin, Senate Chair Maulen Ashimbayev and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Erlan Alimbayev. They discussed mutual cooperation with the emphasis on the trade and economic area and the current development in Afghanistan that has a direct impact on the whole international community and especially on the neighbouring region.

During the talks Korcok stressed the importance of human rights in terms of prosperity and stability. The partners informed each other on details of steps they are taking to strengthen reforms and institutions in the field of human rights, with Kazakhstan highlighting the priorities of its future membership of the Human Rights Council.

The Slovak minister made use of the opportunity to congratulate his partners on the upcoming 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s independence and stated that the country had become a respected international player, a credible partner and a permanent supporter of the peaceful settlement of disputes.

The visit to Kazakhstan is the first of the trips that the Slovak foreign affairs minister is scheduled to pay to the countries of Central Asia.