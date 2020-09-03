Korcok Summoned Belgian Ambassador Over Death of Slovak National

Bratislava, September 3 (TASR) – Chief of Slovak diplomacy Ivan Korcok (SaS nominee) summoned Vienna-based Belgian Ambassador to Slovakia Ghislain D’Hoop on Thursday over the death of Slovak national Jozef Chovanec at the hands of Belgian police, TASR learnt on the same day.

Acting on the parliamentary declaration, Korcok asked the Ambassador for a prompt investigation into the case by Belgian authorities as well as maximum co-operation to be extended by the Belgian Government in its communication with the Slovak authorities.

The most important demand raised by Slovakia is a prompt investigation without delays, while respecting the independence of investigative and judicial bodies. “The progress in this case, in terms of investigation into the circumstances and the clear determination of the cause of death, must not drag out for so long as we have witnessed. From our point of view, the video footage unequivocally revealed the circumstances under which Mr. Chovanec died,” stated the minister.

According to the minister, the Belgian Ambassador received Slovakia’s demands to the full extent and with humility, reiterating the official apology.

On Wednesday (September 2), Slovak Parliament adopted a declaration to voice regret and concern over the death of Jozef Chovanec at Charleroi airport in Belgium in February 2018. The resolution condemns the mistreatment of Chovanec, sends condolences to his family and demands thorough investigation, to which end it also calls on the European Parliament and European Commission.

Because of this, Korcok will convene all Slovak MEPs as well as chairs of the House Foreign Affairs Committee and European Affairs Committee to brief them with all available information.

The Chovanec case stands in stark discord with European values, added Korcok.