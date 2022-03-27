Korcok Visits Qatar to Discuss Supplies of Liquefied Gas

Bratislava, March 27 (TASR) – Chief of Slovak diplomacy Ivan Korcok (SaS nominee) held a series of bilateral talks in Qatar on potential supplies of liquefied gas from the Persian Gulf countries and took part in the Doha Forum 2022 event, TASR learnt from the Foreign and European Affairs Ministry press department on the same day.

“We agreed to hold further talks, so that Slovakia might gradually rid itself of its current one-sided dependency on the supplies of Russian gas,” underlined Korcok.

According to Korcok, the international community is facing a challenge that in the 21st century should have been confined to history textbooks only. “By this, I mean attempts to redraw international borders with brute military force and staking claim to imaginary spheres of influence at the expense of freedom and sovereignty of other states. Even despite the uncertainties of the contemporary era, we must not succumb to the impression of having lost any control over international developments and being powerless,” he said.

Korcok emphasized the need to bolster the international rules-based order. “Those who decide to step over the line and violate these rules must face resolute resistance,” he claimed.

The minister met in a bilateral format with several officials, including Qatari Foreign Affairs Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Qatari Minister of Trade and Industry Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari, Omani Foreign Affairs Sayyid Badr Albusaidi and Jordanian Foreign Affairs Minister Ayman Safadi.