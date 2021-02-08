Mandatory Self-isolation on Arrival in Slovakia Extended to 14 Days

Bratislava, February 8 (TASR) – As of Monday Slovakia has imposed an obligation for people coming from high-risk countries to self-isolate for 14 days instead of the previously set ten days, with the person in question entitled to go for a PCR test on the eighth day after their arrival at the earliest, TASR was told by Public Health Authority spokesperson Dasa Rackova on Monday.

The change in the rules was motivated by new mutations of coronavirus, said Rackova.

People who were located exclusively in some EU-member countries or in Iceland, Norway, Liechtenstein or Switzerland in the past 14 days and aren’t able to show on arrival in Slovakia a negative PCR test no older than 72 hours will have to self-isolate. Meanwhile, those coming from the Czech Republic and Austria only need to show a negative antigen test no older than 72 hours.

At the same time everyone coming to Slovakia is obliged to register in advance on http://korona.gov.sk/ehranica.