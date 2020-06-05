Matovic: We’re Opening Borders between CR, Hungary, Austria and Slovakia

Vamosszabadi/Bratislava, June 5 (TASR-correspondent) – The state borders between the Czech Republic, Hungary, Austria and Slovakia were opened to the citizens of these countries without restrictions as of 8 a.m. on Friday, Slovak Prime Minister Igor Matovic (OLaNO) announced at the Medvedov-Vamosszabadi border crossing between Slovakia and Hungary along with Hungarian Vice-premier Zsolt Semjen on the same day.

The Slovak prime minister also noted that a century has passed since the signing of the Trianon Treaty, the anniversary of which was marked on Thursday (June 4). “Today, we’re symbolically here on the border, looking to the future,” stressed Matovic, calling Friday a day on which freedom returned to Slovak and Hungarian citizens and normal arrangements were resumed. The prime minister praised the responsible approach taken by the citizens of the two countries to the coronavirus outbreak.

According to Semjen, the agreement between the aforementioned four countries to scrap epidemiological measures was possible because the disease was already on the wane and the very important stage of reopening could thus take place.

“This is opening borders in the sense that the restrictions that have complicated free movement and travel for our citizens will now cease to exist,” said Semjen, adding that both Slovakia and Hungary have adopted correct and timely decisions.