MFA: Travel to Czech Republic Easier for Slovaks as of Monday

Bratislava, May 10 (TASR) – Travel to the Czech Republic is easier for Slovaks as of Monday, Slovak Foreign Affairs Ministry informed on its website on Monday, adding that Slovaks no longer need to undergo mandatory quarantine after crossing the Czech border.

Slovaks will only need a negative antigen test certificate not older than 24 hours, or PCR test not older than 72 hours to enter the Czech Republic. They still have to fill in a form upon arrival and wear respirator masks for 14 days after arriving in the country everywhere, including outside.

“In line with new rules, Slovakia is orange on the Czech ‘travel map’, which means that it’s the only surrounding country to be included by Czechs among medium-risk countries,” stressed the ministry’s State Secretary Martin Klus (SaS).

Klus believes that the situation will keep improving. “I strongly wish this trend to continue so that we can soon bring more good news about Slovakia opening itself towards the Czech Republic, as well as other neighbouring countries. The situation keeps improving, so I believe we’ll loosen several measures in the second half of May. However, let’s bear the memory of the last year in our minds and be cautious,” Klus posted on a social network.