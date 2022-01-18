Michal Simecka Was Elected One of EP Vice-presidents

Strasbourg, January 18 (TASR) – Slovak MEP Michal Simecka (Progressive Slovakia/PS) was elected one of the 14 vice-presidents of the European Parliament (EP) on Tuesday.

He was nominated as a candidate by the Renew Europe (RE) liberal faction. Simecka garnered 494 votes and is the first Slovak to become an EP Vice-president.

“I very much appreciate the trust of MEPs from all over Europe who voted for me today,” said Simecka following his election.

“I am especially pleased that this is a success for Slovakia. We managed to gain such a high post in the EP for the first time and I am pleased that Slovakia’s voice in European politics will be a little stronger again also thanks to my work,” he said.

Simecka emphasized that he will continue to be actively engaged in domestic politics in Slovakia.

The European Parliament on Tuesday elected Maltese MEP Roberta Metsola as its new President with 458 out of 705 MEPs voting for her.