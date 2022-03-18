Nad and Cernochova Can’t Imagine NATO Peace-keeping Mission in Ukraine for Now

Bratislava, March 18 (TASR) – Defence Minister Jaroslav Nad (OLaNO) can’t image sending a peace-keeping mission to Ukraine at the moment and wants to wait for a specific proposal.

His Czech counterpart Jana Cernochova is ready to seek solutions, but less-standard solutions must remain within the boundaries of international law. The two ministers were responding to Poland’s call to send a peace-keeping mission to Ukraine.

“From the viewpoint of current international law, we can’t see how it would be possible at the moment. The only one who can send blue helmets there is the [UN] Security Council,” stated Cernochova. However, any solution must be sought with regards to Russia’s right of veto. “Maybe a solution that isn’t a standard one [is possible], but it must be certain that we’re moving at least within some boundaries of international law. We are ready to hold this debate,” she said.

The Slovak minister wants to wait for a specific proposal. “I really can’t imagine how it should look. I’ll be able to take up a stance on it as soon as a specific proposal is on my desk,” stated Nad. He declared that NATO has been doing its utmost to de-escalate the conflict and not give Russian President Vladimir Putin any pretext to attack any of its member countries.

Polish Premier Mateusz Morawiecki on Friday announced that Poland will propose sending a NATO peace-keeping and humanitarian mission to Ukraine at next week’s NATO summit.